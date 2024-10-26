A man in his 20s has died in a crash in South Sligo.

The single-car collision happened in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the car was killed when it crashed on the R294 at Drimina outside Tubbercurry at about 3:45am.

No one else was injured.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem exam.

The road is currently closed for a forensic examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 2:00am and 4:00am this morning - including those with dash-cam footage - to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on (071) 91 89500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.