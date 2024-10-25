A 31 year old man appeared in court this afternoon charged with the murder of a man in Ballina on Wednesday night.

Liam O'Leary, of no fixed abode, was brought before Judge Fiona Lydon at a sitting of Castlebar District Court.

He was arrested late on Wednesday night following the discovery of the body of John Casserly (58) at an apartment in Tone Street, Ballina.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given in court this afternoon by Detective Sergeant Hugh O'Donnell.

Det Sgt O'Donnell told the court he arrested the accused at 1:56pm today in Ballina Garda Station today before charging him with murder.

Witness said the accused made no reply to the charge after caution.

Gary Mulchrone, solicitor, said there was no application for bail due to the nature of the charge.

Judge Lydon remanded the accused in custody to appear at Harristown Court on Friday next (November 1).

Liam O'Leary s one of two people who were detained after emergency services were alerted to an incident on Tone Street in Ballina.

The other man, who is in his 20s, was released without charge yesterday evening.

Following his release, Gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It is understood the victim suffered a number of stab wounds following an altercation.

John Casserly was from the East Mayo area but had been living in Ballina for some time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with camera footage, including dash cam, from the Tone Street and surrounding areas on Wednesday night to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 20550, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

(photo - The Courts Service of Ireland)