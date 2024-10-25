The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have issued the Monthly Homelessness Report for September.

The report shows 14,760 people were registered as homeless in September, yet another record.

Over 4,500 children are in emergency accommodation.

In total, the figure is 15% higher than September 2023, and shows that the rate of increase is rising again.

There are 126 adults in emergency accommodation in Mayo, which is almost double that of Sligo (64), and far ahead of Leitrim (16) and Roscommon (15).

Galway City and County Councils have registered 241 people as homeless.

In comparison to August figures, Mayo is the only county in Connacht that has seen an increases in the amount of people homeless – from 112 in August to 126 in September.

In the western region, containing Mayo, Galway and Roscommon, there are 235 children in emergency accommodation.

That’s down from the August figure of 253.

