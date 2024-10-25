The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have issued the Monthly Homelessness Report for September. The report shows 14,760 people were registered as homeless in September, yet another record. Over 4,500 children are in emergency…
Moy Davitts face Crossmolina Deel Rovers this Sunday in a bid to secure the Sweeney Cup and the Mayo County Intermediate Club football title, 2024. Ahead of the big game Midwest News visited both camps with visits to both Foxford and Crossmolina National…
A Fianna Fail Senator says he isn't ruling out the possibility of running as an Independent candidate in the upcoming general election. Senator Eugene Murphy says he's stuck at a crossroads and has not made a decision as of yet. It's after his party refused…
Today marks 39 years since the first commercial flights arrived and departed from the runway at Knock Airport. On October 25 1985, three Aer Lingus planes departed for Rome, with large crowds in attendance to cheer on the success of Monsignor Horan’s vision…
Former TD Eamon Scanlon has been added to the Fianna Fáil ticket for the upcoming General Election. He will run alongside cllr Edel McSharry as the party’s two candidates in the Sligo Leitrim constituency. Mr. Scanlon was first elected to the Dáil in 2007,…
There are 65 lighthouses operated by Irish Lights dotted around Ireland in beautiful coastal locations. As their function in lighting our coasts is automated, many are now being regenerated as heritage buildings with a tourism focus – some are visitor…
TWENTY-one individuals and groups will be honoured at the Mayo People of the Year Awards, which will take place at Breaffy House Hotel, Castlebar, on Friday, November 15. Now in its 30th year the event is organised by Mayo Rehab, Mayo County Council and The…
Two new average speed cameras will be brought in on the N5 in Mayo and the N3 in Cavan from today. The cameras will detect drivers' speed between two locations along a stretch of road that's prone to crashes. Those caught speeding face a 160 euro fine and 3…
A major road safety operation is in place this morning ahead of an expected busy bank holiday weekend. GardaÃ are urging drivers to slow down, focus on the road and never driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as they setup checkpoints across the…
A man remains in custody this morning over the death of a man in his 50s in Mayo. A second man in his 20s was released last night after John Casserly was found with stab wounds on Wednesday night. The stabbing incident happened in Ballina just before midnight…
The man who was found dead in Ballina last night has been named locally. John Casserly was found with stab wounds at home in Ballina. Shortly after 11.45 last night, John Casserly, who was aged in his late 50s, was found with serious injuries at an apartment…
With over one-third of farmers in Ireland over the age of 65, the Minister for Agriculture Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConologue this week has announced a new commission on Generational Renewal. The commission is aimed at enticing more young people to…
The poor state of many of the footpaths in county Galway’s rural towns is completely unacceptable, according to Headford based Fine Gael councillor Andrew Reddington. He says some residents are resorting to repairing public footpaths themselves, in an effort…
The White Hag Brewing Company, based in Ballymote in Sligo, alongside twelve other businesses from Ireland this week had the opportunity to foster cross-border connections to grow their business across the island on a two-day Cross-Border Trade Mission to…
Drinkaware, the national independent charity working to prevent and reduce alcohol misuse, is providing the public with information and advice to help ensure a safe October Bank Holiday weekend on our roads. Drinkaware is urging people to understand the risks…
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his late 50s following an incident in Ballina last night. Shortly after 11:45pm, Gardaí were alerted to an incident at a residential property on Tone Street, Ballina. A man in his…
Six counties will come under yellow rain warnings this afternoon. Met Eireann says the first warning will affect Clare, Limerick, Galway and Mayo and runs from 3pm today for 12 hours. A similar yellow rain warning will also come into effect at 3pm in Cork and…
The proposal by Sligo Co Council to sell 16 acres of land in to Atlantic Technical University, has been welcomed by a Sligo TD. The proposal will come before the members of Sligo Co Council on Monday, November 4th , at the next monthly meeting of the local…
Uisce Éireann is carrying out an emergency leak repair to the water network on the west side of Galway City this morning. The repair works, the company says, are necessary to find and fix a significant leak and safeguard the drinking water supply in the area.…
Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Uisce Éireann yesterday evening issued a Boil Water Notice to protect the health of customers supplied by the Riverstown Public Water Supply in County Sligo. The company says the notice was…
An exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of the death of Belgian expressionist painter, Marie Howet, is now running at Westport Library for the next two weeks. Howet is famous for her work which was based mainly on her time spent on Achill Island in the…
The average motor insurance premium last year was 568 euro, up 2 per cent on 2022's figures. The Central Bank's latest Private Motor Insurance Report of the National Claims Information Database shows premiums fell between 2017 and 2022 by 23 per cent, before…
Operations have resumed at Birmingham Airport following an incident earlier today. Police evacuated the site after a suspicious vehicle was reported. The airport has apologised for the disruption, saying the safety and security of passengers and staff is its…
A talented artist and gifted musician who passed way unexpectedly at his home in Ross, near Castlebar, last February died from natural causes, a coroner has ruled. Fifty-eight-year old John Mayock was found dead in his bed by his sister, Breda Mayock on…
Heavy rain is expected along parts of the west coast from tomorrow. A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Mayo, Galway, Clare and Limerick from 3pm tomorrow until 3am on Friday. Meanwhile, there will be a similar alert for Cork and Kerry from 3pm…
Tune in to the Late Late Lunchbox for the next 3 Friday afternoons, from 3pm for your chance to win a tasty prize courtesy of Cadbury. Padraic Walsh is trying to find out if the thick chocolate PURPLE snack OR the crumbly shortcake YELLOW snack is the…
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Patrick O’Donovan TD, has announced the launch of Atlantic Technological University’s (ATU) new Master of Pharmacy programme. Pending accreditation by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI), the new Master of…
A public meeting is to be held in Newport tomorrow evening, highlighting the rising number of road fatalities in the county and how it can be combated. The meeting has been organised by Fine Gael GE candidate Keira Keogh, who says road safety is one issue…
Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers has confirmed Mayo's Local Sports Partnership will receive €67,500 under a fund designed to support the installation of barrier-free outdoor sport infrastructure for public use in local community settings. Under the fund, a total of…
Sligo Park Hotel hosted an event to connect 27 Irish tour operators and destination management companies (DMCs) with more than 40 accommodation, attractions, and activity providers based on the Wild Atlantic Way. The one-day event brought together tour…
To find out more about how politics is organised in Ireland and how Mayo County Council works, then a free online course for women is available. Beginning on Thursday, November 7, and finishing on Thursday, November 14, the free online (Zoom) course entitled…
Motorists are being advised of an oil spill on the Kiltimagh to Claremorris road this morning. The road between the two bridges is affected. Gardai and MayoCoCo are aware of the incident and motorists are being advised that the road is slippy and to use with…
A garda investigation is ongoing into the death of a 58-year-old woman involved in a collision involving three cars on the N17 near Claremorris last May, an inquest has been told. The hearing into the death of Andrea Gornowicz, a German national, who worked…
Roscommon barber Paddy Joe Burke is to hang up his scissors after 52 years in business. The Roscommon GAA fanatic will close his barber shop on Church Street in Roscommon town later today. Paddy Joe opened the barber shop in 1972 and announced last May that…
Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance at a licensed premises in Carracastle shortly before 8pm on Monday evening last. The property was damaged during the incident, which involved several males. No arrests have been made so far and inquiries are…
A substantial release of farmed salmon from a cage in Killary Harbour, Galway, last August and its potential impactson salmon stocks in Mayo rivers was raised by Castlebar councillor Harry Barratt at the October monthly meeting of Mayo county Council. On…
Just 33 rental properties in 16 areas of the State were available to rent under the housing assistance payment (Hap) system in October, according to the Simon Communities of Ireland’s quarterly Locked Out of the Market report. According to the Irish Times, in…
The Deposit Return Scheme and Electoral Voting are popular project entries to the next BT Young Scientist competition. Over 4,000 students have entered for the 2025 competition with over one third of all projects focused on health. A range of topics have been…
The Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association says the cost of living crisis is not behind a rise in shoplifting and thefts at their stores. The group is calling on the Government to put more protections in place for staff as part of their Stop Crime…
Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident on the Main Street in Collooney, County Sligo this afternoon. A vehicle was blocking the Main Street and the male driver of the vehicle was threatening to self-harm. An Garda Síochána initiated its Hostage…
A Mayo woman has won an award at the prestigious Red Line Book Festival for Poetry. Finola Cahill from Ballina was chosen for an award for her poem 'Magic Tricks'. Shortlisted poets were all invited to read their poem at the Poetry night and awards at the Red…
Verdicts of accidental death have been returned by a coroner at inquests into the deaths of two young men who were killed when their car collided with an articulated truck on the N60 between Balla and Claremorris last year. Martin Murphy (27) from Drum,…
A new bill to criminalise catfishing has been introduced to the Seanad. The legislation is being proposed by Mayo Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers. There are currently no laws providing clear protection or recourse for those affected by such a scam.…
Roscommon councillor Anthony Waldron is calling for the refurbishment and reopening of the former Cuisle accessible holiday resort in Donamon. This comes following a meeting last night in opposition to the proposal to house more Ukrainian refugees at the…
A 63 year old woman nurse died last August when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a motor caravan near Newport, Co. Mayo on August 8 last, an inquest was told yesterday (Monday). Lizy Abraham Saju was a back seat passenger in a Toyota Yaris…
Midwest News understands that 13 names have been put forward thus far to contest the General Election in Mayo. Mayo will convert to a five seater constituency, with the guarantee of two new TDs. Deputy Michael Ring announced earlier this year that he will not…
People Before Profit has selected Joe Daly as the party’s General Election candidate in Mayo. The Castlebar secondary school teacher ran in the previous General Election in 2020. He also ran in the 2019 and 2024 Local Elections, and was eliminated after the…
Water is being restored to approximately 1,000 Uisce Éireann customers this morning in Ballina. Mains repair works got underway at 7:00pm yesterday evening, affecting a number of areas: Cathedral Close, Greenhills Estate, Millview Cresent, Oakwood Drive,…
The majority of homes, farms and businesses across the country have had their power restored following Storm Ashley’s arrival. At its peak, over 53,000 customers were without electricity on Sunday. According to the ESB, Mayo was the worst hit county of all.…
The Government’s rollout of funding for school accommodation continues today with welcome news for Balla Secondary School. The Department of Education has approved funding for two additional modular classrooms. This includes one modular mainstream classroom…
The Government's been advised to increase the fees for driving licenses and car tests. A review into the RSA has advised it's necessary in order to fund road safety. It also says more exchequer funding is needed according to the Irish Times. It also…
A 21 year old from County Westmeath has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in a collision in Swinford last year. Westport native Ciarán Keating died following the crash on July 15 2023, while travelling with his wife Ann Marie along the N5 at…
An Garda Síochána have confirmed that the Average Safety Camera systems will go operational on the N5 and the N3 this Friday. Vehicles detected driving in excess of the 100 km/h posted speed limit will be subject to prosecution from 12 noon on Friday October…
The Government parties have agreed to hold a General Election before the end of the year. The coalition leaders met last night to confirm plans to go to the polls before Christmas. After a lengthy meeting at Government Buildings it was agreed Ireland will go…
The young man who died tragically following a road collision in Ballintava, Dunmore late last week has been named locally. Simon Quinn, of Liss, Abbeyknockmoy was driving the vehicle, which was involved in a single car collision at approximately 2:30am on…
On his final day today (Monday) as Coroner for the District of Mayo, Pat O’Connor emphasised that drivers of motor vehicles have the ultimate responsibility for road safety. This week, Mr. O’Connor will reach the stipulated mandatory age for retirement in the…
The majority of the country’s power has returned following a mass outage during Storm Ashley. Roughly 53,000 homes, farms and businesses were without electricity nationwide at the peak of the outage. Mayo was the worst affected, according to the ESB, and most…
Traffic is down to one lane in Arigna following a minor collision that occurred earlier today. A lorry went off the road close to the Roscommon Leitrim border. There are no reports of serious injuries, and emergency services are in the process of clearing the…
A young man has died following a road traffic collision that occurred in Dunmore late last week. The single vehicle incident took place at around 2:30am on Friday morning (October 18) in Ballytava, Dunmore, Co. Galway. Two male occupants of the car, both in…
Around 2,000 homes, farms and businesses across Mayo are still without electricity this afternoon. A major power outage occurred yesterday during Storm Ashley, which battered the west coast. Met Éireann placed an estimated power restoration time of 2:00pm…
Three regional GEM awards from Bus Eireann have been awarded to county Mayo. Bus Éireann, has celebrated its employees’ achievements in 2024 at the regional annual GEM (‘Go the Extra Mile’) Awards, which recognise excellent customer service, community impact,…
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N17. The incident took place around 12 noon just outside of Charlestown on the Knock road. An Garda Síochána have confirmed to Midwest News that the scene is expected…
A public information event will be held next week on the proposed N26 Ballina bypass. The event, which will be held on Thursday next the 24th of October, aims to allow people to have their say on the proposed road. It gets underway from 2pm and runs until 7pm…
Minister of State Alan Dillon officially opened a new Housing Development on Cloonkeadagh Road in Kiltimagh this morning. The Carn Tulach Housing development consists of 21 high-quality homes, adding to Mayo County Council’s social housing stock. It includes…
Almost 700 farmers in Roscommon and Galway are still waiting for their 2023 ACRES payment, according to a local TD. Deputy Claire Kerrane says that 91% of applicants have received their payment, but that 660 farmers is still a high number of farmers waiting…
The Coroner for Mayo has again called for anti-roll bars to be fitted to all quad bikes after hearing evidence at an inquest today into the death of an 86-year-old U.S. citizen on Achill Island, last June. Michael J. (Mike) Gallagher, Sausalito, California,…
Traffic lights remain out at the junction at Upper Newcastle near Meehan’s Spar, Westwood. This is due to a power outage, which is expected to be resolved this afternoon. As of this morning, two roads remain closed: Rockbarton Road by Leisureland From the…
Petrol and diesel prices decreased over the last month. Petrol was two cent a litre cheaper on average while diesel saw a one cent per litre fall. The AA's Fuel Survey shows EV owners can expect to pay an average of almost 809 euro a year to cover 17 thousand…
Poets from the UK, France and Ireland are among the finalists for the annual Bard of Connacht competition, the final of which will take place in Creggs on Bank Holiday Monday, October 28th. The competition, which has €1,000 in prize money is organised by…
Close to a thousand teaching posts in primary and special schools are vacant and schools expect this number to treble in the coming months because of the teacher shortage. That is according to a survey by the INTO, in conjunction with the Catholic Primary…
Minister of State Alan Dillon will officially open a new Housing Development on Cloonkeadagh Road in Kiltimagh this morning. The development consists of 21 high-quality homes, adding to Mayo County Council’s social housing stock. It includes six 3-bedroom…
Yesterday's storm brought huge travel disruptions for those on the roads yesterday, with many trees fallen and also power lines. In Galway, a number of roads were closed out towards Salthill due to high tides forecast. The road from the mini-roundabout at…
There was disruption to many airports across the country yesterday as a result of strong winds. As of yesterday evening Dublin Airport say around 60 flights due to depart/land at the Airport have been cancelled. A total of 27 incoming aircraft have performed…
Over 950 teaching positions are currently vacant in schools across the country. A survey from the INTO, which covered 40% of primary and secondary schools, found 195 permanent posts and 756 long term temporary or substitute jobs are unfilled. That number is…
The Taoiseach expects the General Election to be held this year, but won't say exactly when. Simon Harris says it's his expectation it'll take place "soon", as coalition Leaders will meet to discuss a date later today. It comes after Minister Heather…
Over 1,200 homes and businesses around the county remain without power this morning across the county following Storm Ashley. Thousands of customers lost power yesterday along the west coast following strong winds which resulted in fallen trees and damage to…
Here are the latest disruptions caused by Storm Ashley that have been reported as of 4:00pm today. We have updates on our social media channels and on air - 96.1fm. Mayo County Council are providing updates across social media channels. If you are…
There are two very serious obstacles caused by Storm Ashley in the Kilsallagh area being reported this afternoon. There are trees down between Kilsallagh post office and Old Head cross roads. Also in Kilsallagh, phone lines have fallen and are hanging low…
Here are the road disruptions caused by Storm Ashley in Sligo as of 3:00pm. For more information tune in to 96.1fm or listen online on Midwestradio.ie. If you have anything to report on the storm text or WhatsApp 087 900 4141. Between 1:00pm and 2:00pm: Tree…
Here are the disruptions caused by Storm Ashley that have been reported between 2:00pm and 3:00pm today. We have updates on our social media channels and on air - 96.1fm. Mayo County Council are providing updates across social media channels. If you are…
Here are the road disruptions caused by Storm Ashley in Sligo as of 2:00pm. For more information tune in to 96.1fm or listen online on Midwestradio.ie. If you have anything to report on the storm text or WhatsApp 087 900 4141. Tree down on the N17 outside…
Here are the disruptions caused by Storm Ashley that have been reported between 1:00pm and 2:00pm today. We have updates on our social media channels and on air - 96.1fm. Mayo County Council are providing updates across social media channels. If you are…
Thousands of ESB Customers are without power this afternoon across the region. Over 750 homes are without power in the Castlebar area, 250 in the Achill area, over a 1,000 in the Ballinrobe area, close to 400 in the Cong area, over 100 in Charlestown, over…
Weather Alerts Ireland has issued a red warning for winds in two weather stations on the west coast. As of 11:00am this morning the mean (average) wind speed in Belmullet is 80 km/h, while a gust of 111km/h has been recorded. The situation is worse in Mace…
There is a number fallen trees down across the region. Crews from Mayo County Council are responding to incidents this afternoon, clearing debris and fallen trees where it is safe to do so. There is a Tree blocking the road at Lecarrow, Crossmolina and a Tree…
A Louisburgh Councillor says severe flooding in the area on Friday morning last could have been prevented if the rivers were cleaned Land and sheds in the Shrarooskey and Woodfield areas were under water following torrential rain on Friday. Independent…
Labour wants the general election to be held on a Saturday. It's after Green Party Leader Roderic O'Gorman said he favours a November 29th election date. Speculation's also growing a December 6th date is being considered by Fine Gael, according to the Irish…
Support for Sinn Fein has hit a new low in the wake of recent scandals hitting the party according to a Sunday times /opinion poll. They are on 16 percent - down two points since September - the lowest findings of a poll since December 2019. Fine Gael…
Drivers are being warning to avoid flooded areas and be mindful of debris on the road today. It comes as Storm Ashley is expected to bring heavy flooding to areas on the Western seaboard in particular. An Orange weather warning has been issued to Galway,…
Coastal flooding and over-topping are major concerns for counties on the Western seaboard today. An Orange weather warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal from noon to 8pm this evening. A yellow weather alert is in…
The Taoiseach's paid tribute to Heather Humphreys, who's confirmed she won't seek re-election at the next General Election. Simon Harris says she's been a 'trailblazer in Irish politics' - a great friend - and a dedicated Minister, and Deputy Leader of the…
Over 800 apparent fake Apple products have been seized by Gardaí in the last few days. Officers along with the Revenue, The Workplace Relations Commission and Social Welfare Special Investigation Unit carried out operations in Mayo on Thursday and Friday.…
A one room classroom extension has been granted to Coláiste Chomáin in Rossport. The extension involved the removal of prefabs and construction of a new facility in its place. The news has been confirmed by Fianna Fáil Minister of State Dara Calleary.…
Loopholes allowing wealthy International Protection Accommodation Service(IPAS) providers to bypass the planning process must be closed immediately to ensure fairness to all citizens. The call comes from Aontú councillor Paul Lawless, who raised his issue…
€50,000 in funding has been allocated to Mayo County Council to support Christmas events and initiatives across the county. This news has been announced by Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Alan Dillon who says Mayo County Council will…
Coalition leaders are to meet on Monday to decide on the date for the general election. Green Party Leader Minister Roderic O'Gorman thinks it should take place on November 29. The Taoiseach says though it's his prerogative and he will engage with coalition…
People have been warned to baton down the hatches as Storm Ashley moves towards Ireland from the Atlantic. An orange weather warning has been extended to four counties from noon tomorrow until 9:00pm - Galway, Mayo, Clare and Donegal. The entire country will…
As neighbours Knockmore and Ballina Stephenites square off this Sunday in the Mayo Senior Football Club Championship, there is growing excitement among supporters on both sides. Earlier today, we heard from the students and staff at Currabaggan NS in…
The R360 road at Ballintava, Dunmore, Co. Galway has reopened this evening following a serious road collision. At approximately 2:30am this morning, a single vehicle collision occurred. The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, is currently in a serious…
The Emergency Department at Mayo University Hospital (MUH) is extremely busy with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment. The hospital is advising that patients who attend ED for routine and…
The Killala Medical Centre is currently closed due to flooding in the area. This has been confirmed by the Killala Community Council Newstart Facebook page. Anyone affected by this closure, and has a medical emergency, can contact 999 or go to the nearest…
The Boil Water Notice for the Inishturk Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect. The notice was put in place on September 3. Uisce Éireann has confirmed that customers can resume normal use of the public water supply, following consultation…
As neighbours Knockmore face Stephenites this Sunday in the Mayo Senior Football Club Championship, there is growing excitement among supporters on both sides. Students in Currabaggan National School in Knockmore were wearing their side’s colours of saffron…
Uisce Éireann has announced that essential repair works to a water valve will commence on Monday. Specialist crews will carry out the work on Abbey Street to secure the drinking water supply for the area. Work will begin at 7:00pm on Monday evening (October…
The Farmer Health Check programme, run by the Irish Farmers Association and Croí, will come to Balla Mart this weekend. A free health assessment is being offered to farmers along with specifically tailored advice for farmers and their families across Ireland.…
A property marking event will be hosted by North Mayo Gardaí in Foxford tomorrow. This involved the marking of farm machinery and equipment with the owner’s eircode by a property marking machine. The service has been introduced in response to the rising…
A solidarity march is taking place in Westport today over hurdles being facing by The Holy Trinity National School in Westport and the construction of a new school building. Stage 1 planning was granted last January for the Church of Ireland School to build a…
Mayo Autism Camp and Manulla FC are thrilled to announce the official opening of their new office and inclusive hub at Manulla FC. The new space is designed to foster inclusivity and features a sensory Cubbie, a changing place toilet facility, and a small…
Met Eireann has confirmed the first named storm of the season is approaching.Storm Ashley will bear down on Sunday.An orange warning for very strong winds has been issued for Galway and Mayo, with the likelihood of coastal flooding, large waves, difficult…
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car, on the R360 at Ballintava, Dunmore, Co. Galway, this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 2.30am. The male driver of the car (aged in his…
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Sligo. The collision happened shortly after 7am this morning between Ballymote and Gurteen. As a result, the R293 route is currently down to one lane with a stop/go traffic management system in place.
The Department of Education has issued to Scoil Bhreandáin NS, Eachléim, Belmullet approval to proceed to tender under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme. The devolved extension project will create 2 Mainstream Classrooms. This news has been confirmed…
We could experience the first named storm of this winter season this weekend. Storm Ashley looks likely to edge close to Ireland on Sunday, with Met Eireann monitoring developments. Ahead of that we're in for wet and very windy conditions nationwide. Alan…
Gardai are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Dunmore this morning. As a result, the Glenamaddy Road out from Dunmore, R360, is closed at Bellwell, Dunmore. Local diversions are in place. No further details are available at present.
EUROSPAR retailers from all over Ireland, including two EUROSPAR retailers from Co. Mayo, were recently presented with their Food Safety Awards at the EUROSPAR Supermarkets Retailer Forum. Assessed by the LRQA, who are a leading independent provider of…
The Dail is to vote on the new chair of the Public Accounts Committee next week.As the lead opposition party, Sinn Fein holds the chair of the committee, but questions have been raised following the resignation of the former chair Brian Stanley.Galway West TD…
Over €15m in ACRES payments will be clawed back from almost 8,700 farmers, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed. The Department is seeking to recover around €1,700 on average from affected farmers, a Farmers’ Charter meeting was told. The meeting also…
The Mayo Green Party has selected retired businessman Micheál Boxty O’Conaill to run for the forthcoming General Election. Mr. O’Conaill, who represented the party for the Belmullet Electoral area in the Local Elections in June, was raised in Erris and…
Forsa members are set to take part in a lunchtime protest today at Mayo Unviersity Hospital and St.Mary's Campus which is currently underway and will run until 1:45pm. The protest is one in a series of lunchtime protests held by members of Forsa and other…
An imposing, high, steel structure erected in Kiltimagh town centre by Vantage Towers for a Vodafone mast is causing considerable controversy locally. The structure is located on a raised site, on Circular Road, just off the town’s Main Street, and it is to…
Sligo Independent councillor Michael Clarke will contest the upcoming general election in the Sligo, Leitrim, and south Donegal constituency on behalf of Independent Ireland. The former Fianna Fáil party member, he previously ran in the 2011 general election…
Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, headquartered in Galway, in partnership with The Ireland Funds, has announced that 10 health initiatives,are to receive a combined €100,000. The flagship €50,000 grant is to be awarded to Croí, the west of…
A Sligo councillor has backed calls made by the Union of Students in Ireland this week for the next government to tackle the student accommodation crisis. Councillor Marie Casserly says there is a huge crisis in terms of student accommodation and for many…
Safe Access Zones come into force today at locations providing terminations of pregnancy. It legally protects women seeking abortions from unsolicited influence, intimidation and pressure within 100 metres of their GP, clinic or hospital. The law ensures that…
Students say the government needs to do more to support them as they prepare for a country-wide demonstration today. The Union of Students in Ireland has organised the National Student Walkout to highlight issues facing those in third-level education. These…
The Public Accounts Committee is meeting for the first time this morning following the resignation of Brian Stanley from Sinn Fein. The Laois/Offaly Deputy was the chair of the PAC and the party has nominated Mairead Farrell to replace him, but this is…
Sinn Fein has nominated Mairead Farrell to become the new chair of the Public Accounts Committee. It comes after the resignation of Brian Stanley from the party, over a complaint made against him. Party leader Mary Lou McDonald says Deputy Farrell is…
Mortgage holders are being urged to shop around for cheaper interest rates. A survey by the Banking and Payments Federation, says just over one third of mortgage holders have researched in what rates are available on the market in the past six months. The…
Ryanair has today launched its winter schedule from Ireland West Airport, with 94 weekly flights to destinations in the UK and Europe. This winter, Ryanair will provide 10 destinations to choose from with increased frequency on several new services for the…
Motorists travelling in the Barnacarroll and Knock areas are being urged to use the roads with caution this lunchtime due to an oil spill in the area. Gardai have confirmed that there is an oil spill on the hard shoulder on the N17 at Knock, while motorists…
A protest will take place outside a National School in Ballina tomorrow afternoon. Since staff and pupils moved in to their new school at Culleens NS on the Killala Rd many children can no longer walk to school as there is no longer a footpath on the school…
Motorists using the Straide to Ballyvary road are being urged to be cautious following an accident on the route. There are reports of long delays in the area. Gardai say a stop/go system is currently in place and the road should be fully reopened within the…
There are long delays facing patients presenting at emergency departments of hospitals right across the region. 65 patients are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the second most overcrowded in the country again today. 25 patients are waiting…
The expected approval of County Sligo to be included in the Defective Blocks Remedial Scheme by the Minister for Housing in the Dáil today has been welcomed by the Sligo Pyrite Action Group who have been campaigning on this issue since 2021. Group P.R.O and…
The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway (UHG) continues to be extremely busy with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment. ED attendances on Monday were 265 with 240 attending…
Emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Ballycroy this morning. The collision occurred on the N59 between Mulranny and Ballycroy shortly after 8am. One person was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
A Mayo councillor has called on the Minister for Education to address the ongoing issues with school bus transport in the county. Aontú cllr Paul Lawless raised a motion at Monday’s monthly council meeting to invite Minister Norma Foley to a special meeting…
SIPTU members are protesting over the HSE’s 'Pay and Numbers Strategy' in Cavan, Sligo and Tuam today. It's the latest in two weeks of lunch-time protests by health unions around the country. SIPTU Sector Organiser, Damian Ginley, says members are concerned…
The Government's been told 'red tape and VAT is killing small business'. Over a thousand protestors converged on the Capital yesterday, warning thousands of jobs are on the line unless VAT's knocked back to 9 percent. Some pub owners claim the only Irish pubs…
Former Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley has accused Mary Lou McDonald of abusing Dail privilege. The party leader yesterday made statements about a 'very serious' complaint concerning the Laois/Offaly TD, which had left the person involved 'traumatised and…
Gardai are investigating a serious road traffic collision which occurred in Boyle. The collision happened at around 3.30 p.m. when a vehicle travelling from Green Street in the town through the junction of Main Street and Bridge Street collided with a…
The Health and Safety Authority is urging employers to look out for workers when it comes to work-related violence. It comes as the HSA reports an increase of aggressive incidents towards workers in healthcare, retail, hospitality and public services…
Hundreds of hospitality, tourism, retail, childcare and other small business owners and workers are protesting in Dublin this afternoon. Boos were heard when protesters marched by the Department of Finance, they are now gathered outside Leinster House. They…
Staff of Western Care and the Irish Wheelchair Association took part in a protest yesterday afternoon at the Mall in Castlebar. Workers in both organisations are fighting for pay parity with their colleagues in the HSE. A motion was put before yesterday’s…
The Holy Trinity National School in Westport is being faced with another hurdle in the construction of a new school building. Stage 1 planning was granted last January for the Church of Ireland School to build a four classroom unit, but plans have since…
There are long delays facing patients presenting at hospital emergency departments right across the region this lunchtime. 60 patients are waiting for admission at University Hospital Galway, the second highest figure nationally today. 23 patients are waiting…
Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N17. The collision took place in Tubbercurry between the Fire Station and Kilcoyne Park, shortly before 10:00am. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the…
The Environmental Protection Agency has opened a number of investigations into the illegal extraction of peat from bogs across the country. Drone footage and aerial maps have been sent from the EPA to local authority planning offices concerning 38 sites of…
Louisburgh councillor Chris Maxwell has defended his actions at the council chamber yesterday in protest over the introduction of ‘turf police’ in rural Ireland. Independent Ireland cllr Maxwell, along with independents Harry Barrett and Patsy O’Brien,…
The funeral continues today for the man who was killed in being struck by a vehicle near to Manulla earlier this month. 45 year old Nikolaj Litvinov, of McHale Road, Castlebar, was pronounced dead at the scene on the night of October 1. His remains will be…
Jim Callery is celebrating his 90th birthday today by finishing a 165km walk along the National Famine Way. The Roscommon man will complete the final stretch through Dublin this morning, arriving at Custom House Quay for a reception at the 'EPIC' emigration…
Hospitality workers are marching on the Dáil today to demand their 'broken' industry gets better support. Publicans, hoteliers and restaurant owners says hundreds of businesses are closing because of financial pressure caused by the higher VAT rate, an…
Sligo Deputy Frank Feighan has confirmed the allocation of funding for an extension to Colaiste Iascaigh. The West Sligo school will add three mainstream classrooms and one Special Education Tuition Room to its current facilities. Fine Gael TD Feighan…
The prospect of the former Imperial Hotel in Castlebar being restored as a hotel has received a significant boost today. Local Fine Gael cllr Cyril Burke has received confirmation from Mayo County Council management that negotiations are at an advanced stage…
Over the last three months in Ireland, the number of road deaths has taken a dramatic fall. The figure to date shows that 139 people have died on Irish roads in 2024, which is down 4% compared to the 145 this time last year. Despite this, the figures locally…
The Kiosk café in Killala has announced that it will close its doors this Saturday. The announcement was made in recent days on Facebook. It’s the latest in a long list of businesses in the hospitality sector to announce its closure in Mayo. Businesses across…
A popular café in Westport has become the latest local business in the hospitality sector to announce its closure. Chilli’s café on Bridge Street will close down after over a decade in business. It’s the second business to close in Westport in recent weeks,…
A local TD has welcomed correspondence from An Post that the sale of Post office buildings in areas across the region will not impact on the services they provide. Deputy Sean Canney says post office buildings in Tuam, Loughrea, Athenry, Boyle and Westport…
The Health Minister has announced details of the 4 million euro allocation for further implementation of the National Trauma Strategy announced in the budget. The funding will cost 8 million euro in total up to 2026, and will assist 90 new staff at two major…
Balloting will begin today for strike action by The Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation. Large gaps in the nursing and midwifery workforce which the INMO says is impacting the ability of members to provide safe care is behind the move. The union says many…
There's a demand on the next Government to scrap third-level fees. The USI's student manifesto being launched today also wants urgent action on the student accommodation crisis. It also wants the next government to bring in free public transport for all…
Irish Rail is reverting to its old morning timetable today. From this morning, all routes to and from Connolly station in Dublin will return to the pre-August 26th service patterns. It follows complaints regarding the revamped timetable, which led to delays…
32 people have been injured in dog attacks in county Mayo last year, according to new figures from the Department of Rural and Community Development. It's the fourth highest figure nationally, according to the Sunday Independent. Dublin city reported the…
The number of company startups across the country has risen by 7 per cent year-on year. Wexford, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wicklow, Dublin and Galway saw the highest increase in the last 3 months. CRIFVisionNet data shows 15 counties saw startup growth but…
The Health Minister has announced details of the 4 million euro allocation for further implementation of the National Trauma Strategy announced in the budget. The funding will cost 8 million euro in total up to 2026, and will assist 90 new staff at two major…
Head of the Public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley has resigned from Sinn Féin. The Laois-Offaly TD told 'Laois Today' he was unfairly treated by the party in an internal inquiry.After 40 years of service, Brian Stanley is parting ways with Sinn Féin on…
A UN peacekeeper hit by gunfire in southern Lebanon is today in a stable condition in hospital. He was the fifth peacekeeper to be shot in the last few days. The Defence Forces have confirmed all Irish peacekeepers are accounted for and well.
Mayo Minister Dara Calleary has made the call to insurance companies to reduce costs for their customers. This comes following the Annual Report from the Injuries Resolution Board for 2023. The report shows that €75 million was saved in personal injury claims…
More than 60% of hospital consultants say they have a lack of access to necessary resources. Three quarters believe their working environment rarely reflects a culture of mutual support, and a similar number say they're often in 'fire-fighting' mode. The…
The Wild Atlantic Words Literacy Festival is continuing in Castlebar today. Experienced and well renowned GAA journalist Edwin McGreal will launch his book this evening, entitled ‘Our Finest Hour’. This book will reflect on the glory days of Mayo GAA clubs,…
The town of Swinford will welcome home Cathal Kelly this weekend. On Thursday, Cathal completed a 2,200km mammoth charity walk from Canterbury in the U.K. to the Vatican. The ancient pilgrimage route covers five countries – England, France, Switzerland, Italy…
A Ballina student is one of 37 across the country to receive this year’s Naughton Scholarship. This programme rewards student for their accomplishments, and supports them through their undergraduate studies in science, technology, engineering and maths in…
Paddington Bear has made his way to Westport! The unveiling of a temporary statue of the bear took place at the Fairgreen earlier today which over 50 people gathered to see. This bear is one of a trail of statues being dotted throughout the U.K. and Ireland,…
A history-making Mayo woman will appear on the Late Late Show tonight. Dr. Norah Patten from Ballina will take to the stage to talk about her incredible journey to becoming Ireland’s first astronaut. Dr. Patten is an aeronautical engineer, and her lifelong…
Ireland’s oldest man has died at the age of 108. Martin McEvilly passed away on Wednesday, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Rosscahill in County Galway, he was born in July 1916. Martin was the youngest of 11 siblings – with many of them living…
Casey’s Londis Castlebar was presented with the Checkout National Grocery Retail Award for Excellence in Fresh Food Retailing in the Forecourt Store for the second successive year at the 2024 awards ceremony at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin, yesterday.…
Midwest News have received reports of an incident in the Neale area this afternoon. The road collision occurred on the R334. Gardaí have confirmed that the incident took place close to St. John the Baptist Church. Motorists are being advised to proceed with…
Funeral details have been announced for a man who was fatally injured in a road collision outside earlier this month. Nikolaj Litvinov was walking on the N60 between Manulla and Balla shortly before 11 p.m. on October 1st when he was struck by a car. The…
Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Open Days take place across ATU’s nine campuses this month and next. Attending an ATU Open Day provides prospective learners with the opportunity to explore the campuses and facilities, meet lecturers, staff and current…
The Western Development Commission (WDC) has announced the return of Moving West, now in its third season, airing on TG4 from Tuesday next, October 15th at 7:30 pm. This season opens with a special focus on County Mayo, highlighting local stories of those who…
The very first children’s disability cycling hub on any Greenway in Europe will be launched in Mayo tomorrow. The event gets underway on The Great Western Greenway at Mulranny Park Hotel from 12 noon. The hub itself is it consists of a range of 3 special…
Martina Jennings and Cllr Mark Duffy have officially been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Mayo constituency at the next General Election. Fine Gael has now chosen 68 General Election candidates in 41 constituencies. Mrs Jennings and…
The Bohola Post publication committee is busy compiling their 52nd edition, of the ever popular, annual publication. The 2024 edition is due to be published in December. Contributers are urged to submit their news & photos as soon as possible. The deadline is…
Newport is one of the sixteen towns and villages nationally discharging raw sewage in mid-2024, according to the latest EPA report. The Urban Wastewater Treatment in 2023 report, released today, highlights progress in wastewater treatment countrywide,…
IFA has announced the rollout of the Farmer Health Checks Programme in locations around the country. The initiative will provide farmers with a free health check worth €200. In partnership with Croí Heart & Stroke Charity, Health Check Clinics will be set up…
Parts of Ireland got a glimpse of the Northern Lights overnight. The aurora borealis have been spotted in many parts of the country - and it's the second time the phenomenon has been clearly visible here in the last five months. Scientists say there have been…
An average of 65 drivers were killed and 471 were seriously injured annually over a five-year period. According to the RSA's Driver Spotlight Report for every driver fatality there were seven drivers seriously injured. Male drivers accounted for almost eight…
Advocacy groups are calling for the Housing Commission Report to be central in the next General Election. The report published in May recommends a housing policy overhaul and calls for the social housing sector to be protected from privatization. The report…
Swinford man Cathal Kelly, has within the past hour completed a 2,200km mammoth charity walk from Canterbury in the UK to the Vatican. Cathal is now on St Peter’s Square , after completing the ancient pilgrimage route, that traverses five countries – England,…
The late Roscommon councillor John Naughten has been remembered as a pillar of strength and support to his community at his funeral mass today. John’s sudden death on Friday last has caused heartbreak for his family, the local community, the county and the…
Mapping off the west coast for potential locations for offshore wind farms is to get underway next year, three years ahead of schedule, according to Mayo Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers. In response to Senator Chambers' call for an accelerated DMAP process,…
Mayo native, New York based businessman and lobbyist Cieran Staunton is among a number of US based Irish people that are calling on the Irish Government to establish a driver’s license reciprocity agreement between Ireland and some US states. As it stands it…
The late Roscommon councillor John Naughten will be laid to rest this morning. His funeral Mass takes places at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church, Drum, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery. As a mark of respect, the offices of Roscommon County Council will close…
A Consultant Neurologist and Specialist Nurse posts have been approved for Mayo University Hospital (MUH), according to Minister of State, Alan Dillon. This development is part of the Department of Health’s initiative to expand neurology services as part of…
Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney and Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín TD have tabled an amendment to the government's amendment to the Sinn Féin motion regarding the spending of public money, which will trigger a vote in the Dáil tonight. Deputy Tóibín claims…
A teenage boy accused of attacking an army chaplain in Galway, last August, has been charged with his attempted murder. The boy, who can't be named because of his age, was initially charged with assault causing harm to Fr Paul Murphy but now faces the more…
Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Clare Kerrane has written to the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on the back of continuing burglaries in the County Roscommon, asking him to act. Speaking to Midwest News today the deputy says she has been raising the falling…
Families with young children are more at risk of economic vulnerability if parents are separated. An ESRI study shows half of lone parents do not receive a maintenance payment from their former partner. It's claimed this has a negative impact on a child's…
We're being urged to take PAWS-itive action when it comes to our pets' health and safety this spooky season. Pet experts have been sharing their advice on how best to protect our furry friends over the busy Halloween period. Petmania's Emily Miller has this…
13 per cent of working van drivers use their phones while driving, according to the Road Safety Authority. Distracted driving is a key agenda item at the RSA's annual conference today, as a week of road safety initiatives and campaigns continues. Research by…
The Roonagh to Clare Island Charity Swim 2024 has resulted in two local charities picking up significant cheques in recent days. Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and Order of Malta Louisburgh equally shared in the €52,938.76 raised through the effort. The organisers…
A Sligo councillor has expressed concerns over the growing waiting lists for those looking for Speech and Language Therapy. Councillor Edel McSharry says at the recent HSE Forum West meeting, she was informed that there is only half the number of required…
Fuels for Ireland is urging the government to establish an Expert Group on Taxation to address the increasing burden of fuel taxes on Irish motorists. The recent carbon tax increase announced on Budget Day last week adds an additional 2.1c per litre of petrol…
The Enterprise Minister says it's critical the Planning Bill gets Dail backing. TDs will vote tonight on the new law that will overhaul the planning system. The aim is to reduce delays in housing and strategic infrastructure projects. There has been criticism…
The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway (UHG) is extremely busy today and the hospital is advising that patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times. The department has seen increased…
The Minister for Justice has announced the appointment of chairpersons to the first 7 Local Community Safety Partnerships being established across the country. The appointment of new chairs is the first step in the development of a Community Safety Plan in…
A local TD says Dillon House in Ballaghaderreen, where the library is located, should be fully reopened by mid-December. The facility has been closed for the past 4 years, while a temporary library was set up near Duffy's Supervalu in the town, to allow the…
Distracted Driving' has been listed among the top five things that can kill us on the roads. And today's its' topping the agenda at the Road Safety Authority's annual international conference at Dublin Castle. A range of national and international speakers…
Almost 73 thousands students who sat the Junior Cycle examination will receive their results today. It's the first year numbers exceeded 70 thousand - and it was an increase of 8 point 5 per cent on the 2022 figure. The results will be made available to…
Electricity supplies are forecast to be secure in the months ahead, despite customer demand increasing. Eirgrid says the risk of 'brown-outs' on the network is low, with a more positive outlook this winter compared with last year. The utility's Winter Outlook…
A significant part of the Taoiseach’s trip to Washington has been postponed.A reception, celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and America, has been delayed because of Hurricane Milton.It's believed it was felt it would be…
Gardaí in Galway City are appealing to the public for information on two suspected arson attacks that took place over the weekend. In the early hours of Saturday morning last at approximately 3am, a blue BMW was set on fire outside a home in Bohermore. The…
1,500 businesses across Mayo will benefit from the ‘Power Up grant’ which has been approved today by Government. The scheme was proposed in last week’s announcement of Budget 2025 and was passed in Cabinet this morning. Businesses in Mayo that are eligible…
Investigations are underway into a number of burglaries in North Mayo over the weekend. It has been reported that two incidents occurred in Killala. The first took place between 5:00pm and 7:00pm on Friday, and the other between 12:00am on Saturday and 1:30am…
Chambers Ireland has revealed the shortlist for the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2024. Now in its 21st year, the Awards feature a total of 98 Local Authority projects shortlisted across 15 categories, reflecting the dedication and innovation taking…
South Mayo cllr Patsy O’Brien says that it’s not too late for the Government to change their mind on the VAT rate for the hospitality sector. Businesses across the country were hoping that Budget 2025 would see a reduction in the VAT rate from 13.5% down to…
Gardaí are currently investigating two break-ins in County Roscommon that took place over the weekend. A burglary happened at a residence near to Frenchpark, where a quantity of cash was reported stolen. This incident occurred sometime between Friday evening…
Two football clubs in Mayo have been allocated funding for the design of pitch-side walking track facilities. Westport United and Castlebar Celtic will receive €25,000 under the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Football Association of Ireland (FAI)…
Uisce Éireann continues to work to lift the Boil Water Notice in place for customers on Inishturk. Following mechanical and treatment process issues at the island’s water treatment plant, the Boil Water Notice was put in place to protect the health of…
The full cost to develop a two bedroom singe storey accommodation unit in a social housing scheme in Dublin city would cost up to €450,000. That’s according to this morning’s Irish Times, which has detailed information from the Department of Housing. The…
Ballina Independent councillor Mark Duffy has joined Fine Gael and will run in the General Election. Cllr Duffy was approached by the party locally, and will seek nomination for the Fine Gael ticket for Mayo. Sitting Minister Alan Dillon and Local Election…
The electricity credits approved in the budget will be paid from November 1. Cabinet will approve the legislation needed to give effect to the payments this morning. The first payment of €125 will be lodged to accounts from the start of next month. The second…
All lump sum social welfare payments agreed in the budget will be paid before Christmas. Ministers will agree the schedule this morning. The first double social welfare payment will happen around Halloween, with the second in the first week of December. The…
The Criminal Assets Bureau seized a record amount of money last year. Figures being presented to Cabinet this morning show €8.6 million, generated as the result of criminal actions, was taken back by the State in 2023. 188 individual searches across 22…
A loudly barking pet dog raised the alarm about a ‘catastrophic’ house fire which claimed the lives of a Co. Mayo business couple earlier this year, an inquest heard yesterday (Monday). Shop owners Tom Mahon (63) and Eileen Mahon (61) died when fire engulfed…
49 students at the University Of Galway were punished for using artificial intelligence to cheat in exams this year.13 students who were caught received an automatic zero in their assessment according to the University's response to a Freedom Of Information…
The Wild Atlantic Words Festival kicks off today and runs through until Sunday with a programme of book launches, poetry, celebrity appearances, short story readings and prizegiving. The landmark festival in the county town is now in its ninth year. All…
An accomplished artist who was a regular sea swimmer drowned on All-Ireland final day last July after entering the water at Old Head beach near Louisburgh, Co. Mayo, an inquest heard today (Monday). Cathy Hughes, who lived in Salthill, Galway but was a…
The Psychiatric Nurses Association has lifted its industrial action in Mayo, Galway and Roscommon after reaching a resolution on recruitment issues with the HSE. The association began its action on September 16th in a dispute over the recruitment of graduate…
A local senator has reiterated calls for the IDA to invest in a large scale site in County Mayo. Senator Lisa Chambers says following the allocation of €15.5 million to the IDA in this year's budget, the money is now there to invest in a site within the…
A 35-year-old English woman holidaying with her family in Co. Mayo last month sustained fatal head injuries when she fell down the stairs of an AirBnb after getting out of bed to check on a crying child, an inquest in Swinford was told today. Jessie Lawrence,…
A book of condolence has opened today in Roscommon for the late Councillor John Naughten. The South Roscommon cllr and Fine Gael election candidate died suddenly on Friday night. John Naughten has been a cllr since 2004, and was recently chosen as General…
Staff from the Maternity Department at University Hospital Galway (UHG) are organising a ceremony to mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on Tuesday 15 October at 6.30pm in the hospital canteen. The event is open to families who have…
Independent TD in Galway East Sean Canney has welcomed CLAR funding for 15 community Groups in county Galway, to be administered by Galway County Council. The funding include upgrades to playgrounds, small scale renovations to community facilities, walkways…
Mayo deputy Michael Ring officially opened the newly refurbished Fahy Community Centre yesterday. Speaking at the packed event he said “the fabulous amenity is testament to the hard work and dedication of Tommy Duggan and his very diligent committee with the…
Coroner for Mayo Pat O'Connor and Coroner for North Mayo Eleanor Fitzgerald were among the attendees at The Coroners Society of Ireland’s annual conference that took place in Mayo at the weekend. The event was hosted by Mayo North Coroner Eleanor Fitzgerald,…
A book of condolence is to open this morning in Roscommon for the late Councillor John Naughten. The South Roscommon cllr and Fine Gael election candidate died suddenly last night. Naughten has been a cllr since 2004, and was recently chosen as General…
A candlelight vigil in aid of Palestine will take place in Salthill this evening to mark one year since the October 7th attacks. Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is organising the vigil, which will start at 7:30pm this evening by Ladies Beach An estimated…
The National Museum of Ireland at Turlough Park, Castlebar has launched a new programme of free guided tours, workshops and resources for primary and post primary schools this autumn. The programme offers a range of activities exploring topics and themes such…
Sligo Leitrim Fine Gael deputy Frank Feighan has welcomed €572,306 in CLÁR funding for 15 projects across county Sligo. As part of the initiative announced by Minister Hearther Humphreys, grants of up to €50,000 are provided to support the renovation and…
Works are to take place on a new road safety and upgrade scheme for the N84 at Clonboo, between Headford and Galway city, according to local councillor James Charity. The confirmation comes following a recent meeting organised by Cllr. Charity with officials…
Funding of €617,094 has been approved for 15 projects across Mayo under the Measure 1 of the Clár programme. That's according to Minister Alan Dillon. Grants of between €5,000 and €50,000 are being provided through the Department of Rural and Community…
The funeral for former government minister Mary O'Rourke will take place today. The former deputy leader of Fianna Fail died last week at the age of 87. Mass will take place in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in her hometown Athlone at 12 o'clock, followed by…
The rate at which house prices are rising has gone up by 7.5 per cent nationally over the year.Today's MyHome.ie report shows one in seven of homes are now selling for 20 per cent over the asking price.The country's exceptional population and labour market…
Driving under the influence, while distracted or at speed are the main causes of traffic collisions on Irish roads.Road Safety Week is kicking off today with a number of initiatives aimed at improving safety for road users.Tyre safety will be today's focus,…
Tributes are pouring in for Fine Gael Councillor John Naughten who passed away on Friday. The 50 year old father of three was due to stand for the party in Roscommon in the upcoming general election. Sligo/Leitrim TD Frank Feighan says he was stunned when he…
The prestigious Red Line Book Festival Poetry Competition attracts hundreds of entries from all across the island of Ireland annually. This year, Red Line Book Festival is honoured to have award-winning poet Patrick Deely to judge the competition entries and…
Blas na hÉireann 2024, the Irish food awards, took place from Thursday 3rd October to Saturday 5th October, celebrating the very best of Irish food and drink. The winners from Co. Mayo are Western Brand Chicken, Jack & Eddie's, Gleann Buí Farm, Carr & Sons…
Fine Gael is still the most popular party in the country ahead of the upcoming election. Taoiseach Simon Harris's party has seen support increase by 1 to 26 per cent, in the latest Sunday Independent Ireland Thinks poll. Fianna Fail is down 2 to 19 per cent…
Fine Gael Roscommon Councillor John Naughten is being described as "a great community person." He passed away on Friday and was due to stand for Fine Gael in the upcoming general election. Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says John had "a real passion…
Inver National School, Barnatra has been given approval by the Department of Education to proceed to tender for their extension. The news has been confirmed by Mayo Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring, under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme. This…
Motorists are being urged to take caution if travelling on the Leenane road today. An oil spill has been reported on the N59 between Knappagh Stores and Westport. Cllr Brendan Mulroy has stated that Mayo County Council is aware of the problem. The relevant…
Increases to Housing Adaptation Grants and eligibility criteria will benefit older people and those with disabilities in Mayo. That’s according to Minister of State Alan Dillon. Mayo County Council currently has funding for the grant of €3,491, 454 for 2024.…
You are being warned to take care while driving today as an Orange Weather Alert for rain is in place for three counties. Cork and Kerry are under an Orange alert for rain today while Waterford will be affected from midday. Yellow Warnings for rain are in…
There is great shock and sadness across County Roscommon this morning following the sudden death of cllr John Naughten. The South Roscommon cllr and Fine Gael election candidate died suddenly last night. According to an Garda Síochána, “foul play is not…
A well known café located in Easkey, Co. Sligo has announced its closure. Management of ‘Pudding Row the Grocer’ have stated that they will not be renewing the lease on their bakery space after almost 10 years in business. The owners have stated that this has…
Tributes continue to be paid to former Minister Mary O'Rourke who has died at the age of 87. She was first elected to the Dail as a Fianna Fail TD in 1982 and served as Deputy Leader of the party from 1994 to 2002. She served as Education Minister and Health…
A local TD has raised the issue of falling garda numbers in the region on the floor of the Dail. Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane says the lack of Garda visibility is a serious issue and it is getting worse. She says for example in County Roscommon pre- Covid…
A number of open days will take place tomorrow across the county, all as part of National Fire Safety Week. This year's theme is 'We didn't start the fire - But what did?'. The open days, taking place in Achill, Kiltimagh, Swinford and Castlebar aims to…
Funeral details have been announced for the man who tragically died following a road collision in County Roscommon on Monday. Tom Mulhern of Ardcarne, Cootehall, Boyle was involved in a collision between a car and a jeep on the N4 at around 1:20pm that…
Chris MacManus has been selected alongside Deputy Martin Kenny as Sinn Féin’s candidates for the Sligo Leitrim constituency in the upcoming General Election. The former councillor and MEP defeated sitting Sligo County cllr Thomas Healy at last night’s…
Martin Daly has been selected as Fianna Fáil’s candidate in the Roscommon Galway constituency for the upcoming General Election. At last night’s selection convention in the Abbey Hotel, Roscommon Town, the Ballygar doctor defeated Senator Eugene Murphy be…
An Insurance agency claims black boxes should be fitted into all new drivers cars for two years. MCL Insurance is calling for the Government to mandate the installation of telematic systems to reduce climbing crash rates and reward safer drivers with lower…
A new report has raised concerns about the amount of gambling ads during sports shows on TV. The all-island report carried out by Maynooth and Ulster universities found some sports shows should be labelled as sponsored programmes due to the high number of…
Bank of Ireland is warning of a new scam following the announcement of energy credits in Budget 2025. The bank is urging customers to be vigilant of texts pretending to be from the government saying they are eligible for a discounted bill. It says this is the…
An interagency emergency training exercise will take place this morning at the site of European Refreshments Unlimited Company (Coco Cola) Killala Road, Ballina. This is a joint exercise between the National Ambulance Service (NAS), the Fire Service and An…
There was very welcome news for the cancer support services provided by Rockrose House in Castlebar in this week’s budget. The service is now to receive annual funding from the Department of Health and this yearly commitment will enhace greatly the services…
The head of Ryanair says Dublin Airport can usually offer 250,000 extra seats to airlines at Christmas, but not this year. Dublin Airport's operator revealed yesterday that 26 million people had passed through so far in 2024. It's moving closer to breaching…
Drivers in Cork are being urged to take care ahead of an Orange Weather warning for rain. It will take effect at midnight tonight for Cork and Kerry. Meanwhile Mayo and Galway are set to come under a status yellow warning. Drivers in Cork are being warned of…
Three more counties have been added to a weather warning for Saturday affecting the south and west. It will run for 24 hours from midnight on Saturday for Cork, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Kerry and Waterford. Met Eireann is warning of heavy and persistent rain…
Former Minister Mary O'Rourke has died at the age of 87. She was first elected to the Dail as a Fianna Fail TD in 1982 and served as Deputy Leader of the party from 1994 to 2002. She served as Education Minister and Health Minister among other portfolios…
The Tánaiste has again denied there will be a November election. It follows reports today that legislation, such as the Finance Bill, is being fast-tracked to facilitate an early election. The Finance Bill must be passed to give effect to some budget…
Management at Universities and colleges are being urged to speak with students about the prospect of removing car park spaces. Third level institutions are being urged to remove spaces in areas served by public transport, as part of climate action measures.…
The state body focused on economic growth in the west says housing is the biggest challenge facing the region. A report published by the Western Development Commission has found 64 per cent of people in the region live in a rural area, compared with 36 per…
Seven Mayo businesses have been shortlisted for this year's Good Food Ireland awards. Good Food Ireland highlights tourism-hospitality and retail businesses that prioritise local produce and encourages others. This, in turn, supports Irish farmers, food…
Irish Rail is making another change to part of its timetable.It comes in the wake of a major new schedule in late August which caused chaos for passengers.The operator says morning services to and from Connolly will return to the timetable in effect before…
The overcrowding in the Emergency Department at Mayo University Hospital will only be addressed with more doctors on duty in the county and more decision makers in place at the hospital over the weekends. That’s the view of Independent Castlebar Councillor…
Gardai say new technology is being installed on some roads around the country to support the roll-out of average speed cameras. Testing of the new technology is underway on sections of the N3 in Cavan and the N5 in Mayo between Lislackagh and Cuilmore,…
A farmer from Co Galway has been convicted of assault by throwing a bag of cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte at a public meeting in January 2023. He was also convicted of a breach of the peace by engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour that night.…
Bellmullet Tidal Pool is making international waves as a video of children enjoying the facility went viral in recent weeks. The salt water pool, in place for forty years now, which entertains tourists and locals, has received a boost in popularity, after a…
Atlantic Technological University (ATU) yesterday (Wed) bestowed its inaugural honorary Doctorate upon Joseph P. Kennedy III, US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to civil society, public…
A man fatally injured in a road collision outside Castlebar on Tuesday night has been named locally. Nikolaj Litvinov was walking on the N60 between Manulla and Balla shortly before 11 p.m. when he was struck by a car. The 45-year old, who had been living at…
The N60 road at Manulla has re-opened to traffic this evening following a fatal road traffic collision last night. Shortly before 11:00pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N60 at Carrowntober…
Ireland West Airport has announced a new weekly charter service to operate from Groningen in The Netherlands to the West of Ireland for summer 2025, with leading Dutch Tour Operator BBI Travel. The weekly service will be operated by Emerald Airlines every…
It's hoped giving babies a chicken pox vaccine will help reduce the spread of the virus. 170 people were hospitalised with chicken pox last year - more than double the number of cases to the year before. The vaccine will be offered to 12 month old babies,…
The N60 at Manulla remains closed to traffic this afternoon (3pm) following a fatal road traffic collision last night. Shortly before 11:00pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N60 at Carrowntober…
A young man who lost his life in a road traffic collision on Friday evening last was laid to rest this afternoon in Cloonfad cemetery. 19 year old Harry Fagan was fatally injured in the collision while his brother, 15 year old Dermot Fagan, remains in Mayo…
Yesterday’s Budget was clearly an attempt by the Government to buy people with their own money before an election. That’s the view of Erris based Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway-Walsh who says while she welcomes some of the once off measures announced there…
Tributes have been paid to the man who lost his life in road traffic accident in County Roscommon on Monday. The victim has been named locally as Tom Mulhern (74) from Ardcarne, Cootehall, Boyle. Tom was a well-known horse trainer and owned the highly…
Clean Cut Meals, a company founded in Galway in 2015 by Micheál Dyer and Conor McCallion began as an online meal subscription service. Now, after eight years of success and growing demand, the brand is taking the next step by bringing their nutritious,…
Well known Castlebar based Mayo Ladies Footballer Kathryn Sullivan and two of her team mates from Hollymount - Sarah Tierney and Laura Brennan are embarking on an exciting adventure to assist African families trying to cope with climate change. The…
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in County Mayo, on Tuesday, 1st October 2024. Shortly before 11:00pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N60 at…
There is welcome news for the health service in the region this morning. Minister of State Dara Calleary has announced that funding has been secured to deliver a Minor Injuries Clinic, similar to that available at Roscommon University Hospital, at a new…
The Government is being criticised for doing nothing to relieve the pressure on the tourism industry in yesterday's budget. The hospitality sector was hoping for the reduced VAT rate of 9 percent to be reinstated, but were left disappointed. 612 food service…
Irish nurses and midwives say HSE recruitment 'caps' are continuing to have a devastating impact on tens of thousands of health staff across the country. The INMO is today addressing an Oireachtas Health Committee on what it claims are unsafe staffing levels…
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic incident on the N60 between Manulla and Balla. The incident occurred between Manulla and the Mart on the N60 towards Balla. The road is currently closed to traffic and will be for a large…
A young man who lost his life in a road traffic accident last Friday evening will be laid to rest this afternoon in Cloonfad cemetery. 19 year old Harry Fagan lost his life in the collision while his brother, 15 year old Dermot Fagan, remains in Mayo…
Budget 2025 has been announced this afternoon by Government, which includes €8.3 billion in extra spending and tax cuts. As part of Jack Chambers’ first Budget as Finance Minister, schoolbooks are now free, vapes will be taxed for the very first time, and…
The Funeral Mass has taken place of teenager James Daniels who died tragically following an accident last Friday. The 13 year old died after a collision involving a car and a tractor on the N83 near to Cloonfad at approximately 8:00pm. 19 year old Harry Fagan…
A man in his 70s who died following a road traffic collision in County Roscommon yesterday afternoon has been named locally. Tom Mulhern, from Ardcarne, Cootehall, Boyle was involved in a collision between a car and a jeep on the N4. He was taken to Sligo…