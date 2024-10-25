Moy Davitts face Crossmolina Deel Rovers this Sunday in a bid to secure the Sweeney Cup and the Mayo County Intermediate Club football title, 2024.

Ahead of the big game Midwest News visited both camps with visits to both Foxford and Crossmolina National Schools.

This lunchtime we hear from the Moy Davitt supporters and tomorrow we’ll feature the Crossmolina Deel Rovers fans.

The Moy Davitt club extends geographically across Bohola, Straide, Foxford and Attymass

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley spoke to some fifth and sixth class students in Foxford National School and got their views on the big match…

Sixth class teacher in Foxford National School, Tracey Hall, knows plenty about a bid for a county title – as she is a talented player with Moy Davitts ladies side herself…

Teresa spoke to Moy Davitts Club Chairman, Brian Hughes, about the excitement as the big day approaches…