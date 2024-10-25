A Fianna Fail Senator says he isn't ruling out the possibility of running as an Independent candidate in the upcoming general election.

Senator Eugene Murphy says he's stuck at a crossroads and has not made a decision as of yet.

It's after his party refused to add him to its ticket in the constituency, after Ballygar GP Martin Daly beat him in a selection convention.

Senator Murphy says it leaves a huge area of Roscommon without a Fianna Fail candidate in the upcoming General Election.

He has reiterated that he is still a member of Fianna Fail but is considering an Independent run in the election to give representation to people across North and West Roscommon in particular.

Senator Murphy has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....