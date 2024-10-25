Today marks 39 years since the first commercial flights arrived and departed from the runway at Knock Airport.

On October 25 1985, three Aer Lingus planes departed for Rome, with large crowds in attendance to cheer on the success of Monsignor Horan’s vision and belief at what was an historic occasion.

Ireland West Airport, in a post on social media, say that they are delighted to welcome passengers travelling to and from the West, North West & Midlands regions of Ireland every day, all these years later.

The social media post is accompanied by the iconic image, captured by the late Henry Wills, of Monsignor Horan standing on the runway in sheer delight of the incredible scenes in Mayo.