Former TD Eamon Scanlon has been added to the Fianna Fáil ticket for the upcoming General Election.

He will run alongside cllr Edel McSharry as the party’s two candidates in the Sligo Leitrim constituency.

Mr. Scanlon was first elected to the Dáil in 2007, losing his seat in 2011, before re-election in 2016.

He lost his seat after the 2020 General Election,

Mr. Scanlon served as a member of Sligo County Council in the Ballymote/ Tubbercurry area upon a successful 2014 Local Election campaign.

(photo Eamon Scanlon Facebook)