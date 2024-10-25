There are 65 lighthouses operated by Irish Lights dotted around Ireland in beautiful coastal locations.

As their function in lighting our coasts is automated, many are now being regenerated as heritage buildings with a tourism focus – some are visitor attractions, while others offer unique places to stay on a self-catering basis.

In 2023, our lighthouses welcomed around 384,000 visitors, with over 50% of visitors to larger sites coming from overseas.

Tourism Ireland has partnered with Great Lighthouses of Ireland to capture content featuring beautiful lighthouses in scenic locations around Ireland – including Mayo’s Blacksod Lighthouse.

A series of new short videos and photos of seven different lighthouses has been created and will be shared by Tourism Ireland with its 6+ million followers on social media.

Content will also be used in Tourism Ireland’s international PR and publicity activity.

The short videos highlight some of the unique characteristics and charm of the lighthouses. They showcase the great experiences and activities to be enjoyed in and around each lighthouse. For example, near Blacksod Lighthouse, there’s great surfing at Tonn Nua Surf School or diving into the Belmullet Tidal Pool.