A man remains in custody this morning over the death of a man in his 50s in Mayo.

A second man in his 20s was released last night after John Casserly was found with stab wounds on Wednesday night.

The stabbing incident happened in Ballina just before midnight on Wednesday night.



John Casserly who's in his late 50s was found with stab wounds in an apartment on Tone Street.

Its understood he was stabbed a number of times and he was pronounced dead at the scene.



His body was brought to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.



Two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested in connection with the investigation - the man in his 20s has been released without charge.



The second man in his 30s is still being questioned this morning by gardai , who can hold him for up to 24 hours.