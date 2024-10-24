The man who was found dead in Ballina last night has been named locally.

John Casserly was found with stab wounds at home in Ballina.

Shortly after 11.45 last night, John Casserly, who was aged in his late 50s, was found with serious injuries at an apartment on Tone Street in Ballina.



It's understood that he was stabbed a number of times.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

GardaÃi are investigating and they've confirmed that two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, have been arrested.

A forensic examination of the apartment was conducted this afternoon.



GardaÃ­ are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Ballina Garda Station.