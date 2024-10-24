With over one-third of farmers in Ireland over the age of 65, the Minister for Agriculture Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConologue this week has announced a new commission on Generational Renewal.

The commission is aimed at enticing more young people to consider a career in farming.

One big concern from young people is the income uncertainty that comes with a career in the farming industry.

Speaking on Farming Matters with Declan Marren on Midwest Radio last night Minister McConalogue says that this new commission will engage with all stakeholders within the agricultural sector to try to make farming more attractive both from an economic and social point of view for young farmers...