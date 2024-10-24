The poor state of many of the footpaths in county Galway’s rural towns is completely unacceptable, according to Headford based Fine Gael councillor Andrew Reddington.

He says some residents are resorting to repairing public footpaths themselves, in an effort to make them safe for pedestrians.

Officials from Galway county council called on elected councillors to lobby the Minister for Transport to restore some of the schemes that funded the repair of footpaths nationally in the past.

Councillor Reddington says the issue was raised at this week’s annual Tuam District Budget meeting. The councillor raised his concerns about the lack of funding for footpaths in the 2025 budget.

Afterwards he spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the lack of monies to address the problem….