The White Hag Brewing Company, based in Ballymote in Sligo, alongside twelve other businesses from Ireland this week had the opportunity to foster cross-border connections to grow their business across the island on a two-day Cross-Border Trade Mission to Northern Ireland.

This forms part of InterTradeIreland’s new 'Trade Missions @Home' initiative, which aims to facilitate connections and accelerate sales growth for businesses in the cross-border market.

The White Hag is a modern, independent craft brewery from Sligo, on the Wild Atlantic Way. The team brew beers inspired by classic & ancient styles.

The Food and Drink sector is a vital industry for cross-border trade, with the value of trade in this sector increasing significantly over the years.

Since 2021, InterTradeIreland has supported over 450 businesses in the Food and Drink sector, contributing to the growth of cross-border trade from €2.6 billion to €3.8 billion.