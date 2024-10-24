Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his late 50s following an incident in Ballina last night.

Shortly after 11:45pm, Gardaí were alerted to an incident at a residential property on Tone Street, Ballina. A man in his late 50s was found inside an apartment on the premises with serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Two individuals, both males in their late 20s and early 30s, have been arrested in connection with the incident and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The local Coroner has been notified and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau and State Pathologist have been requested. A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Ballina Garda Station. A Family Liaison Officer has also been appointed to support the deceased’s family.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone with camera footage, including dashcam recordings from road users in the Tone Street area and nearby locations around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station at 096 20550, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.