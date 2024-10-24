The proposal by Sligo Co Council to sell 16 acres of land in to Atlantic Technical University, has been welcomed by a Sligo TD.

The proposal will come before the members of Sligo Co Council on Monday, November 4th , at the next monthly meeting of the local authority, according to Deputy Frank Feighan.

The site is located at Ardaghowen in the Rathquarter area which is situated 1 km northeast of Sligo town centre.

The potential acquisition presents an opportunity for the University to acquire land strategically located between the campus and city centre and close to Sligo University Hospital.

Deputy Feighan told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that it will allow the ATU to take back control of student accommodation in the town....

