Uisce Éireann is carrying out an emergency leak repair to the water network on the west side of Galway City this morning.

The repair works, the company says, are necessary to find and fix a significant leak and safeguard the drinking water supply in the area. The works are scheduled to take place from 9am to 4pm.

Uisce Éireann customers in the areas of the Rahoon Road, Cedarwood and Highfield Park may experience some disruption to their water supply between those times. Customers in Ard na Coille and Rivendell may also experience reduced supply. The planned works may affect approximately 300 customers in the area.

Speaking about the planned works, Conor Skehan of Uisce Éireann said that crews will work as quickly as possible to find the leak, repair it and restore normal water supply.