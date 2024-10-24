Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Uisce Éireann yesterday evening issued a Boil Water Notice to protect the health of customers supplied by the Riverstown Public Water Supply in County Sligo.

The company says the notice was issued due to mechanical issues at the Riverstown Water Treatment Plant.

All persons served by the Riverstown Public Water Supply must boil their water before drinking.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann’s Thomas Gibbons acknowledged the impact this notice will have on the community and assured customers that Uisce Éireann is working to safely lift this notice in the shortest possible timeframe.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices. Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.