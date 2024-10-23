A talented artist and gifted musician who passed way unexpectedly at his home in Ross, near Castlebar, last February died from natural causes, a coroner has ruled.

Fifty-eight-year old John Mayock was found dead in his bed by his sister, Breda Mayock on February 29 last. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Dublin based Sinead Walsh, girlfriend of the deceased, gave evidence to an inquest conducted by the outgoing Coroner for the District of Mayo, Pat O’Connor that she asked Breda to check on John when she failed to get a reply to make contact via text and video messages.

Medical evidence was given to the inquest by Dr. Fadel Bennani, consultant pathologist.

The coroner returned a verdict of death from natural causes.

Coroner O’Connor and Sergeant Regina Carley, courts presenter, An Garda Siochana, expressed sympathy with the relatives of the deceased and Ms Walsh on their loss.

Mr. Mayock was a former lecturer in fine art and visual art at Dublin Institution of Technology (DIT) He was held in high esteem by staff and former pupils, according to condolences published at the time of his death.