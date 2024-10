Tune in to the Late Late Lunchbox for the next 3 Friday afternoons, from 3pm for your chance to win a tasty prize courtesy of Cadbury.

Padraic Walsh is trying to find out if the thick chocolate PURPLE snack OR the crumbly shortcake YELLOW snack is the most

popular with our listeners! All will be revealed from 3 this afternoon so tune in for your chance to win a One4All voucher

courtesy of Cadbury.

Click here to view full terms and conditions