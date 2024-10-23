Minister for Further and Higher Education, Patrick O’Donovan TD, has announced the launch of Atlantic Technological University’s (ATU) new Master of Pharmacy programme.

Pending accreditation by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI), the new Master of Pharmacy programme will begin in September 2025, initially offering 36 places in the five-year, full-time course.

The programme will provide graduates with the qualifications required to register as practising pharmacists in Ireland and will be based at the Sligo campus.

It adds to the recent announcement of the expansion of veterinary medicine courses at ATU.

Dr Marita Kinsella is the Head of Pharmacy at ATU.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that this expansion will help to keep people working in local pharmacies while training and also when qualified....