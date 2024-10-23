A public meeting is to be held in Newport tomorrow evening, highlighting the rising number of road fatalities in the county and how it can be combated.

The meeting has been organised by Fine Gael GE candidate Keira Keogh, who says road safety is one issue that is constantly being flagged to her by constituents.

The meeting will feature personal stories from locals who have had their lives changed following road traffic accidents.

The event will also remember many of our friends and family who tragically lost their lives in road accidents.

Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact that road deaths have on families and communities across Mayo.

The event will take place tomorrow evening at Hotel Newport and gets underway at 8pm.

Keira Keogh has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....