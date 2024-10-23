Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers has confirmed Mayo's Local Sports Partnership will receive €67,500 under a fund designed to support the installation of barrier-free outdoor sport infrastructure for public use in local community settings.

Under the fund, a total of €2.26 million has been allocated to 30 local sports partnerships across the country to support the purchase and installation of permanent sport infrastructure that can be placed on public land for community use.

The Fianna Fail Senator says is delighted to welcome this latest round of funding.

"The funding will be used for equipment in Ballina Town Park, Castlebar Town Park, Greenway Activity Park Westport and Friary Grounds Ballyhaunis. I am confident that it will complement the tremendous community good that is already delivered under both the Community Sport Facilities Fund and the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund."