Sligo Park Hotel hosted an event to connect 27 Irish tour operators and destination management companies (DMCs) with more than 40 accommodation, attractions, and activity providers based on the Wild Atlantic Way.

The one-day event brought together tour operators and firms involved in hospitality and tourism in the West of Ireland for a series of one-on-one meetings with the aim of helping operators to expand their offering ahead of the busy 2025 season.

The tour operators, which include the likes of Carroll’s Tours, Abbey Travel and CIE Tours International, are worth more than €800m to the Irish economy each year collectively.

The event was facilitated by Failte Ireland. The tourism and development authority hoped to use the event to promote eco-friendly and sustainable options for clients seeking luxury accommodation and unique experiences. The luxury tourist market is highly coveted as it is known for its higher spending.

Sligo Park General Manager Gerard Moore says "the Sligo Park is fortunate to be situated on the Wild Atlantic Way, so we know the value of the tourist trail to our business and the Irish economy writ large. Events such as these, in which we work with Failte Ireland and other commercial partners in the Irish tourism sector, are essential to growing our offering to those seeking luxury, eco-friendly travel.”