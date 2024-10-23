A garda investigation is ongoing into the death of a 58-year-old woman involved in a collision involving three cars on the N17 near Claremorris last May, an inquest has been told.

The hearing into the death of Andrea Gornowicz, a German national, who worked in Tesco, Claremorris, was opened and adjourned at Swinford Courthouse by the Coroner for the District of Mayo, Pat O’Connor.

The inquest was adjourned to a later date for finalisation after the coroner, Pat O’Connor was told that a full garda investigation is ongoing.

Three vehicles were involved in the fatal impact on May 16 at the Castlemacgarrett N17 junction.

A German national, Ms Gornowicz moved to Ireland more than 40 years ago to learn English.

She had worked in Tesco, Claremorris, for many years.