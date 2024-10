Roscommon barber Paddy Joe Burke is to hang up his scissors after 52 years in business.

The Roscommon GAA fanatic will close his barber shop on Church Street in Roscommon town later today.

Paddy Joe opened the barber shop in 1972 and announced last May that the premises was being put on the market and he would retire when it was sold.

(Pic - Ballyhaunis Summer Festival)