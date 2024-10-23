Just 33 rental properties in 16 areas of the State were available to rent under the housing assistance payment (Hap) system in October, according to the Simon Communities of Ireland’s quarterly Locked Out of the Market report.

According to the Irish Times, in 12 of the 16 areas tracked, there were no properties available to rent within standard or discretionary Hap limits, with shortages found in cities including Galway.

The report is based on rental properties available on three dates in October in areas including Galway city centre, Galway city suburbs, Athlone, Sligo town and Co Leitrim.

To qualify for Hap a household must qualify for social housing and have incomes below specific limits.

Rental limits are set by individual councils and for a couple with two children renting within Co Leitrim, the limit is €475. The limits set by the respective local authorities for a couple without children renting a property is €370 in Leitrim.

Just three properties were available within standard Hap limits across the 16 areas with only two available to single person/couple households through the standard Hap rate.

There were no properties available to couple/one-parent households with one child through a standard Hap rate and one property available to couple/one-parent households with two children through the standard Hap rate.