The Deposit Return Scheme and Electoral Voting are popular project entries to the next BT Young Scientist competition.

Over 4,000 students have entered for the 2025 competition with over one third of all projects focused on health.

A range of topics have been covered in the entries ranging from the impact of vaping, mental health and hospital queues.

Almost half of all secondary schools have submitted an entry but just 550 projects will be making it to the big day in the RDS in January.