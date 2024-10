The Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association says the cost of living crisis is not behind a rise in shoplifting and thefts at their stores.



The group is calling on the Government to put more protections in place for staff as part of their Stop Crime Against Retailers campaign.



Figures released by the CSO last month found theft crime is at its highest level in five years.



CEO of the CSNA Vincent Jennings says the rise is not just down to people stealing to survive.