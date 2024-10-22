Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident on the Main Street in Collooney, County Sligo this afternoon.
A vehicle was blocking the Main Street and the male driver of the vehicle was threatening to self-harm.
An Garda Síochána initiated its Hostage Barricade Suicide protocol.
Local Garda negotiators along with several other Garda units attended the scene.
A cordon was put in place.
Gardaí successfully negotiated with the male to leave the vehicle.
He has been taken to Sligo University Hospital for medical treatment.
Investigations are ongoing.