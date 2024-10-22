A Mayo woman has won an award at the prestigious Red Line Book Festival for Poetry.

Finola Cahill from Ballina was chosen for an award for her poem 'Magic Tricks'.

Shortlisted poets were all invited to read their poem at the Poetry night and awards at the Red Line Book Festival in Dublin on Wednesday 16th of October and Finola's poem got third place overall.

Finola was the winner of the 2024 Single Poem Award at Listowel Writers Week and the 2023 Waterford Poetry Prize.

The Red Line Book Festival was held on October 14th – 20th with over 40 literary events in venues across South County Dublin with an eclectic mix of established writers and new voices.