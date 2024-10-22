Verdicts of accidental death have been returned by a coroner at inquests into the deaths of two young men who were killed when their car collided with an articulated truck on the N60 between Balla and Claremorris last year.

Martin Murphy (27) from Drum, Knock, and his friend, Stephen Brennan (25), LIsmirrane, Swinford, died in the fatal collision at Facefield, Claremorris shortly before midnight on February 1, 2023.

Martin Murphy was the driver of the Volkswagen Golf car involved in the collision.

His vehicle was ‘catastrophically damaged’ in the impact, according to evidence delivered by garda forensic collision investigators.

The car was travelling in the direction of Claremorris while the articulated lorry was coming in the opposite direction.

The truck driver involved was Christopher McKenna, Clogher, Co. Tyrone, an employee of transport firm, RG Anderson Limited.

In a statement to gardai which was read to the inquest in Swinford Courthouse, Mr. McKenna explained that prior to the accident he had unloaded pigs collected earlier in Ballyheane at Roscrea Pig Factory and was on his way back to Ballyheane when the accident occurred.

In his statement, Mr. McKenna said the oncoming car was “all over the road” when it hit him.

He said the lights were so high he thought the vehicle had taken flight.

Eilish Corley, a nurse, accompanied by her mother, was driving behind the lorry when the impact occurred.

She said she did not see the car before the impact but heard a loud bang, saw sparks and smoke and heard grinding at the one time.

Ms. Corley rang 999 before administering first aid at the scene.

Medical evidence was given at a previous hearing that both young men died from multiple body injuries sustained in a road traffic accident.

Pat O’Connor, presiding on his final day as Coroner for the District of Mayo prior to his retirement, said there was no evidence of misadventure. He recorded verdicts of accidental deaths

Extending his deepest sympathy to both bereaved families Mr. O’Connor said that unfortunately there are far too many accidents on Mayo roads.

He said it was important that drivers learn to control their driving on public roads and it was important that all roads are properly and fully marked.

Mr. O’Connor said he appreciated that Mayo County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland have done good work as regards making roads safer in the last twelve months.

The coroner commended Eilish Corley for acting as ‘a Good Samaritan’ in rendering medical assistance at the scene.

John Geary, solicitor for the Murphy family, sympathised with the Murphy and Brennan families saying their loss is immeasurable and their hearts are truly broken.

Mr. Geary concluded by paying tribute to the gardai and first responders at the scene and he extended special thanks to Eilish Corley for her assistance at the scene of the tragedy.

Sergeant Regina Carley, courts presenter, joined in the expressions of sympathy.