A new bill to criminalise catfishing has been introduced to the Seanad.

The legislation is being proposed by Mayo Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers.

There are currently no laws providing clear protection or recourse for those affected by such a scam.

Catfishing occurs when an individual assumes a false identity online, often using stolen images or personal details, to deceive others.

Senator Chambers has been explaining the reasons behind this proposal to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

(Photo - Lisa Chambers Facebook)