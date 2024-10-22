Roscommon councillor Anthony Waldron is calling for the refurbishment and reopening of the former Cuisle accessible holiday resort in Donamon.

This comes following a meeting last night in opposition to the proposal to house more Ukrainian refugees at the facility.

The Cuilse Accessible Holiday Resort was closed in 2019, and following the breakout of the war in Ukraine, refugees were brought in and housed in Donamon.

The Divine Word Missions, who own the site, organised last night’s meeting.

Cllr Waldron has been explaining situation in Donamon to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

