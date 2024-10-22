A 63 year old woman nurse died last August when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a motor caravan near Newport, Co. Mayo on August 8 last, an inquest was told yesterday (Monday).

Lizy Abraham Saju was a back seat passenger in a Toyota Yaris car driven by her husband, Saju Varghese which was involved in the impact at Knocknageeha between Newport and Mulranny.

The inquest into Ms. Abraham Saju’s death was opened and adjourned by Pat O’Connor on his last day as Coroner for the District of Mayo, prior to his retirement.

Sergeant Stephen Kenny gave evidence that both vehicles were extensively damaged in the impact and the road was blocked following the collision.

Sergeant Kenny summoned the national ambulance and fire service to the scene before speaking to the other occupants of the car who were all injured.

Ms Saju was treated by paramedics at the scene before being removed to hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:20 pm.

Sergeant Kenny said an extensive Garda investigation into the accident is ongoing and a number of witnesses have already provided statements.

The deceased was a native of India and was working at the time of her death with Allenfield Nursing Homes.

She had also worked for the Indian Army and also in the Sultanate of Oman.

She had also worked in the Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, the Aras Mathair Pol Community Nursing Unit, Castlerea, and the Meath Community Unit.

Following her untimely death, Ms. Abraham Saju’s remains were repatriated to her home town of Kerala, India.

Medical evidence was given to today’s hearing that the cause of death was haemorrhagic shock due to haemothorax due to traumatic chest injury.

The coroner adjourned the substantive hearing to a later date when, he explained, additional reports and statements will be available.