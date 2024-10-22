Midwest News understands that 13 names have been put forward thus far to contest the General Election in Mayo.

Mayo will convert to a five seater constituency, with the guarantee of two new TDs.

Deputy Michael Ring announced earlier this year that he will not be running for re-election.

Six of the 2024 candidates ran in the 2020 General Election.

Three of them were elected - Rose Conway Walsh (SF), Alan Dillon (FG) and Dara Calleary (FF).

The three unsuccessful candidates looking to run again are cllr Paul Lawless (Aontú), Senator Lisa Chambers (FF) and Joe Daly (PBP).

Coalition leaders met last night and the Election will take place before Christmas, and expected to take place in November.

Here are the candidates known to Midwest News so far:

Fianna Fáil:

Dara Calleary, Lisa Chambers

Fine Gael:

Alan Dillon, Kiera Keogh, Mark Duffy, Martina Jennings

Sinn Féin:

Rose Conway Walsh

Green Party:

Micheál Boxty O’Connaill

Independent Ireland:

Chris Maxwell

Aontú:

Paul Lawless

People Before Profit:

Joe Daly

Independent:

Patsy O’Brien, Stephen Kerr

