Water is being restored to approximately 1,000 Uisce Éireann customers this morning in Ballina.

Mains repair works got underway at 7:00pm yesterday evening, affecting a number of areas:

Cathedral Close, Greenhills Estate, Millview Cresent, Oakwood Drive, Healy Terrace, The Fairways, Cluain Na Rí, The Meadows, Mossgrove Village, Brusna Court, Rathkip, Corrower, Bofield, Bunree, Behy Beg, Ardnaree, Shanaghy, Carrowcushlaun, The Glebe, Church Road, Abbeyquarter, Breaghwy, Mullauns and Abbey Street are among the areas listed.

Works were completed by 7:00am this morning, with the water supply expected to return.

Uisce Éireann recommend that you allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

(photo - Uisce Éireann)