The majority of homes, farms and businesses across the country have had their power restored following Storm Ashley’s arrival.

At its peak, over 53,000 customers were without electricity on Sunday.

According to the ESB, Mayo was the worst hit county of all.

At lunchtime yesterday, there were still 2,000 or so customers in Mayo without power.

According to the PowerCheck website, there are currently 261 customers with no electricity.

The outages are currently located in the greater Dalton region, in areas such as Ballyhaunis, Brickens and Bekan.

As this was reported yesterday evening, it is unknown if this loss of supply is due to the storm or not.

It is not yet known when power will return.

(photo - ESB Networks)