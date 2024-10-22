A 21 year old from County Westmeath has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in a collision in Swinford last year.

Westport native Ciarán Keating died following the crash on July 15 2023, while travelling with his wife Ann Marie along the N5 at Ballymiles.

They were heading to the Showgrounds to watch their son Ruairí play for Cork City against Sligo Rovers in a league match.

Dean Harte (21) of Mullingar Rd, Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath appeared before Castlebar Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of Mr. Keating and serious bodily harm to Mrs. Keating.

Mr. Harte also pleaded guilty to travelling with a tyre which was below the legal thread depth.

Judge Eoin Garavan remanded Mr. Harte on continuing bail and adjourned sentencing until February 19 2025, for the preparation of a probation report for sentencing.

He also extended legal aid for the production of a medical report.

(pic Courts Service of Ireland)