An Garda Síochána have confirmed that the Average Safety Camera systems will go operational on the N5 and the N3 this Friday.

Vehicles detected driving in excess of the 100 km/h posted speed limit will be subject to prosecution from 12 noon on Friday October 25.

Prosecution of speeding offences take place by Fixed Charge Notice.

The current Fixed Charge Notice is €160 fine accompanied by 3 penalty points.

Average Safety Cameras have been installed between Lislackagh and Cuilmore, Swinford on the N5.

Others are located on the N3 between Kilduff and Billis, Cavan.

The N5 has become a notoriously dangerous stretch of road in recent years, with many lives claimed in tragic road collisions.

(photo to An Garda Síochána)