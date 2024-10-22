The Government parties have agreed to hold a General Election before the end of the year.

The coalition leaders met last night to confirm plans to go to the polls before Christmas.

After a lengthy meeting at Government Buildings it was agreed Ireland will go to the polls again this year and Election 2024 is officially on the cards.

Sources said Simon Harris, Micheál Martin and Roderic O'Gorman didn't agree a precise date for the election - but Friday November 29 is the most likely polling day, possibly running to December 6.

In a joint statement the party leaders set out passing the Finance Bill, which gives effect to the budget, as their main priority as a final act.

That process resumes at an Oireachtas Committee on November 5.

An expedited process could see that bill passed that week, and the election called on November 7, though it could still drag a week longer raising the prospect of an election which clashes with Late Late Toy Show night.

