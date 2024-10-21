The young man who died tragically following a road collision in Ballintava, Dunmore late last week has been named locally.

Simon Quinn, of Liss, Abbeyknockmoy was driving the vehicle, which was involved in a single car collision at approximately 2:30am on Friday morning.

He was brought to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries, which he passed away from yesterday.

The passenger of the vehicle was brought to hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Simon will be sadly missed by his parents Francis (Fred) and Carmel, siblings, extended family and wide circle of friends.

He will repose at the family home in Liss, Abbeyknockmoy on Wednesday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.

Removal on Thursday morning from his home for Requiem Mass in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.