The majority of the country’s power has returned following a mass outage during Storm Ashley.

Roughly 53,000 homes, farms and businesses were without electricity nationwide at the peak of the outage.

Mayo was the worst affected, according to the ESB, and most of the county has had electricity restored this afternoon.

However, over 300 customers remain without power in Achill.

The ESB say that customers can expect to have power restored at around 7:00pm this evening.

Other areas across the county like Westport and Swinford have roughly 50 customers without power.

The ESB hope to have power restored this evening, however some could be without electricity overnight.

For more information you can visit www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie

(pic ESB Networks X)