Traffic is down to one lane in Arigna following a minor collision that occurred earlier today.

A lorry went off the road close to the Roscommon Leitrim border.

There are no reports of serious injuries, and emergency services are in the process of clearing the vehicle from the scene.

With that, part of the route is blocked with traffic down to one lane and diversions are in place.

Gardaí say that the road may have to be closed fully later while the lorry is being removed.