A young man has died following a road traffic collision that occurred in Dunmore late last week.

The single vehicle incident took place at around 2:30am on Friday morning (October 18) in Ballytava, Dunmore, Co. Galway.

Two male occupants of the car, both in their 20s, were taken to University Hospital Galway.

The driver sustained serious injuries and passed away yesterday.

The passenger was treated for non life threatening injuries.