Around 2,000 homes, farms and businesses across Mayo are still without electricity this afternoon.

A major power outage occurred yesterday during Storm Ashley, which battered the west coast.

Met Éireann placed an estimated power restoration time of 2:00pm across Mayo.

It is hoped that all power will be restored in the county this evening.

Met Éireann Regional Manager Siobhan Wynne says that Mayo has been the worst affected county.

She spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey this afternoon:

(pic ESB Networks)