Three regional GEM awards from Bus Eireann have been awarded to county Mayo.

Bus Éireann, has celebrated its employees’ achievements in 2024 at the regional annual GEM (‘Go the Extra Mile’) Awards, which recognise excellent customer service, community impact, performance and forward-thinking.

A total of three awards are going home to Ballina this week with winners of ‘Team of the Year’, ‘Garage Supervisor of the Year’, and the ‘Diversity & Inclusion Award’ being won by locals.

The prestigious ‘Team of the Year’ title was awarded to the Westport & Ballina Operations and Maintenance Teams represented by Andy Martin, Dermot O’Boyle, and Kevin Burke.

Siobhan Kilrehill won the ‘Diversity & Inclusion Award’ for her commitment to making Bus Éireann a great place to work.

The ‘Garage Supervisor of the Year’ was won by Robert Syron for his dedication to his coworkers.

The Bus Éireann regional awards take place across the country in October and the winners of each region will go forward to the National GEM awards on the 11 December in Dublin.