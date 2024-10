Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N17.

The incident took place around 12 noon just outside of Charlestown on the Knock road.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed to Midwest News that the scene is expected to be cleared within the next hour.

The road remains open, but traffic is moving slowly.

The collision is not thought to be serious.

No further information is available at this time.