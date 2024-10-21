A public information event will be held next week on the proposed N26 Ballina bypass.

The event, which will be held on Thursday next the 24th of October, aims to allow people to have their say on the proposed road.

It gets underway from 2pm and runs until 7pm at the Great National Hotel in Ballina.

Minister Dara Calleary is urging anyone in Ballina, particularly those who live near the proposed route, to attend the event and have their say on the plans.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....