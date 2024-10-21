Almost 700 farmers in Roscommon and Galway are still waiting for their 2023 ACRES payment, according to a local TD.

Deputy Claire Kerrane says that 91% of applicants have received their payment, but that 660 farmers is still a high number of farmers waiting for the monies in those counties.

The scheme opened for applications in October 2022 and farmers had their lands scored last summer.

There has also been issues with the department planning on clawing back a total of €15 million from the interim payments that have been made.

Deputy Kerrane has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...